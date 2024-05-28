﻿Youm-e-Takbeer golden, memorable day in Pakistan’s history: Info Minister

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said Youm-e-Takbeer is a golden and memorable day in Pakistan’s history.

In his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer on Tuesday, he said on this day Pakistan declared that no one can enslave it. He said the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif proved to the world that Pakistan cannot be bought nor can it be swayed.

The Information Minister said every individual who carved out, nurtured and implemented the nuclear program is a hero of the nation. He paid tributes to the architect of nuclear program Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan (late), his team and all the scientists.

The Information Minister reiterated the commitment that there will be no compromise on Pakistan’s independence, sovereignty and national interests.