News Ticker: Finance Minister urges to resolve issues of developing countriesPM assures to provide quality education to Palestinian students in PakistanTextile, leather sectors play key role in economic growth: CM ShahYoung engineers call on PEC Punjab vice chairmanApna Ghar scheme: CM Maryam visits under-vonstruction house in Kot LakhpatPM directs to completely eradicate polio from countryEmpowering women a critical strategy for enhancing climate resilience: Romina﻿Pakistan, KSA vow to further deepen economic ties﻿Envoy urges int’l community to uphold multilateralism﻿Govt working to enhance competitiveness of businesses: NA told﻿Digitalization vital for progress in science sector: Ahsan﻿President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as CJP﻿World Federation of Hemophilia experts visit HWSK treatment centre in Karachi﻿APHC calls for Black Day observance in IIOJK on October 27﻿Many Kashmiris arrested in Modi regime’s crackdowns in IIOJK﻿Kundi calls on acting Sindh governor﻿Diya FC wins award for contributions to Women and Youth Football﻿Judiciary weakened by Constitutional amendment: Haleem﻿Pakistan invites Turkish firms to enter into mutually beneficial JVs﻿Sindh home minister pays tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her death dnniversary﻿At UN, Pakistan says India using enforced disappearances in Kashmir as ‘tool of oppression’﻿Balochistan CM orders release of funds in two instalments﻿Punjab govt changes school timings amid air pollutionPassage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM﻿APHC laments UN failure to implement resolutions on Kashmir, Palestine﻿Over 40 detained during search operations in Kashmir﻿IIUI HOLDS CONDOLENCE REFERENCE IN HONOUR OF LATE DR NB JUMANI﻿Rana Mashhood reiterates importance of youth in nation-building﻿IIOJK High Court admits petition challenging Lt Governor’s powers to nominate MLAs﻿Interior Minister visits SAHA Expo in Istanbul﻿Sindh govt plans to operate double-decker buses in Karachi﻿PM directs to completely KP to issue Education Card﻿29 police personnel, including female constable, dismissed in Balochistan﻿Pakistani PhD student wins First Poster Award in Commonwealth Chemistry event﻿APHC honors Bijbehara martyrs, reaffirms commitment to Kashmir cause﻿Sindh is largest gas producing province: energy minister﻿Dengue cases expected to decline in November: PMD﻿Multan building collapse: Two more bodies recovered from rubble﻿Sindh CM inaugurates Rs6bn development projects across Karachi﻿Senate to meet on Friday﻿BISP is initiating a skill training program: Rubina﻿'2024 Korea Week' kicks off in Islamabad﻿Sindh Food Authority intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards﻿Many arrested during Indian forces' extensive raids in Kashmir﻿Meezan Bank announces financial results for nine months﻿Lucky Cement completes 28.8 MW Captive Wind Power Project﻿Boy escapes attempted kidnapping in Shikarpur﻿PTCL, China Mobile International partner at GITEX Global 2024﻿Pakistan’s delegation briefs IMF officials about array of reforms to improve economy﻿IIUI HOLDS CONDOLENCE REFERENCE IN HONOUR OF LATE DR NB JUMANI﻿APHC AJK delegation meets JI Karachi leadership to discuss Oct 27 protest rally﻿26th Constitutional Amendment will prove to be a milestone: PM﻿Industries Minister leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend Multilateral Industrial Policy Forum﻿Pakistan reaffirms opposition to proposed treaty banning production of fissile material﻿Students, teachers visit headquarters of FC Balochistan (South) in Turbat﻿LG by-polls underway in KP﻿Two killed as vehicle falls in gorge in IIOJK’s Doda﻿Punjab Govt plans artificial rain to overcome smog﻿Aurangzeb vows to maintain macroeconomic stability﻿Man dies after falling from train in Jammu﻿Garbage heaps in megacity spreading diseases: ShakoorIslamabad: Today marks the observance of International Day against Breast Cancer, aimed at heightening awareness of the disease and improving access to diagnosis and treatment for women globally.﻿At UN, Pakistan calls for observance of existing laws﻿Pakistan’s remarkable participation at GITEX will fuel growth of its IT Industry: IT Minister﻿PPP Chairman calls for unity to strengthen Parliament﻿President urges to educate people about breast cancer﻿President, PM laud security forces for successful operation against Fitna alKhawarij﻿(NATIONAL) Mild earthquake shakes Doda town in IIOJK﻿Interior Minister lauds security forces for successful operations against Fitna Al Khwarij terrorists﻿Timely diagnosis of breast cancer can save many lives: Tessori﻿India subjecting detained Hurriyat leaders, activists to political vendetta: APHC﻿Passing out parade of cadets held at PMA, Kakul﻿Indian actor Salman Khan receives death threat from Bishnoi gang﻿Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO﻿Death anniversary of Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris, tells APHC﻿Govt working to develop consensus on constitutional amendment: Info Minister﻿Sixday Sindh Artists Exhibition opens at Arts Council Karachi﻿(NATIONAL) IIOJK road accident: Indian paramilitary soldier succumbs to injuries﻿PPP Chairman, JUIF Chief discuss constitutional amendment﻿(NATIONAL) Naval Chief calls on Military and Naval Leadership of Netherlands﻿NFEH seminar on breast cancer prevention, wellness held﻿No party blackmailing govt over constitutional amendment: Kh Asif﻿Int'l Day against Breast Cancer observed﻿Naval Chief visits Netherlands, meets top military leadership﻿21 SMIU employees get promotion letters﻿Meeting held at NDMA for Humanitarian Relief Assistance to Gaza, Lebanon﻿Pakistan reaffirms commitment to timely delivery of relief goods for Gaza, Ziauddin University's Call to Break the Silence on Breast Cancer﻿SFA inspects milk shops in Hyderabad, collects samples for testing﻿Reko Diq Mining Company selects graduates from Balochistan for training program﻿Pakistan hosts int'l Forum, Consultative Assembly of Parliamentarians on Oct 28-29