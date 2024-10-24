LAHORE: A delegation of Young Engineers Pakistan met with Vice Chairman of PEC Punjab Dr Subail Aftab.
According to a statement issued today, during the meeting, it was decided that dedicated floors will be allocated exclusively for young engineers, where an incubation center will be established. The criteria for assigning office spaces to young engineers will be finalized soon.
A young engineers office will be set up on the 8th floor, providing a workspace for young engineers and serving as a point of contact for addressing their concerns and issues.
Brainstorming sessions on incubation and innovation will be organized to identify the most effective models for supporting young engineers. A dedicated platform will be created to foster innovation and collaboration.
The PEC Punjab chairman told the delegation that all tasks are expected to be completed before the new year.