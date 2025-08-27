A young man took his own life by consuming poison in the Police Lines area of Naushahro Feroze, while a separate road accident claimed the life of a five-year-old child near Halani, sending shockwaves across the district.
Asad Ameen, son of Allah Bux, was rushed to the Civil Hospital after ingesting poison, but tragically, he could not be saved. Law enforcement transported him to the medical facility, but he succumbed to the toxic substance. Authorities are working to locate and inform the deceased’s relatives. The young man’s body currently remains in the hospital morgue, awaiting contact from his family. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is underway.
In another tragic incident, a five-year-old child, Ziauddin Jogi, was killed after being struck by a trailer near the Halani stop on the National Highway. The youngster was crossing the road when the heavy vehicle hit him. Officers from the Halani Police Station identified the victim and confirmed his residence in Metho Jogi village. The boy’s body was handed over to his grieving family after legal proceedings were completed. The trailer driver has been taken into custody, and the vehicle has been impounded. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.