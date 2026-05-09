﻿Young man injured by stray bullet near Zia Colony petrol station in Karachi Korangi

In Korangi, a 24-year-old Sajid was injured in a stray bullet incident near Total Petrol Pump in Zia Colony area this morning.

Sajid, who was near the petrol station when the incident occurred, was immediately transferred to a local medical facility for treatment.

Local authorities at Korangi Police Station have initiated an investigation to determine the source of the bullet and the circumstances of the shooting.

The community has expressed concern about the area’s safety and appealed to authorities to improve security measures to prevent similar incidents.