Young man killed over matrimonial issue in Ratodero

Ratodero: One 24-year Abdul Nabi son of Haji Nazir Brohi, father of three children, was gunned down by allegedly four armed bikers in Shadi Khan Brohi village within the limits of Lashari police station on Sunday over a matrimonial issue.

On receipt of information, police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem to Taluka Headquarter Hospital. Muhammad Bux Brohi, uncle of the deceased, said that his nephew had gone to the lands where he was called by four armed bikers who sprayed bullets and killed him on the spot.

He said they have an ongoing matrimonial dispute with their own Brohi community people. Lashari police also confirmed the news and said further investigation is underway. Till filing of this report neither any case nor any arrest was made by the cops.