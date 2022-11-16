Young man shot dead near Dera Murad Jamali

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Young man was shot dead by unidentified armed men near Mir Hassan Road in Patfeeder canal area of Dera Murad Jamali on Wednesday.

According to police, unidentified armed men gunned down young man namely Abdullah near Mir Hassan Road, Patfeeder canal area of Dera Murad Jamali. The body was shifted to Dera Murad Jamali hospital and later handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities.

The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the victim’s home. Further investigation is being conducted by the authorities of Dera Murad Jamali police.