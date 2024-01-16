Young man stabbed to death, his friend injured near Pishin

PISHIN: A young man was stabbed to death while another was injured after a man attacked them with a knife in Ana Killi area of Pishin on Tuesday.

According to police, two young men were attacked by Shaoib with a knife in Ana Killi area of Pishin, resultantly, he died while his friend sustained injuries.

On information, police reached the scene and shifted the body and the injured to Civil Hospital Pishin. The body was handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities while the injured was under treatment.

The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the victim’s home. Station House Officer (SHO) Pishin said that the accused namely Faiz-ul-Haq has been arrested, however, the motive behind the incident could not be ascertained till filing this report