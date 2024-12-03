Islamabad: Inter-provincial dialogue and knowledge-sharing have been highlighted as critical components for fostering innovation and strengthening legislative frameworks across Pakistan, President of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF). This was emphasized during a recent visit by the YPF delegation to the Sindh Assembly.
According to National Assembly of Pakistan, Syeda Nosheen underscored the importance of collaboration between legislative assemblies, which allows for learning from each other’s successes and overcoming challenges. She highlighted YPF’s role as a platform for young legislators to exchange ideas, collaborate on policy initiatives, and promote youth involvement in the democratic process. The forum is dedicated to empowering young lawmakers to address issues such as disinformation and governance reform, while fostering inclusivity in the political landscape.
Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah commended YPF’s efforts in engaging young parliamentarians and emphasized the significance of such initiatives in bridging gaps between provincial and federal legislatures. He expressed support for efforts aimed at enhancing legislative cooperation and tackling societal challenges like disinformation.
During their visit, the YPF delegation toured the old and new buildings of the Sindh Assembly, gaining insights into its operations and history. The delegation expressed gratitude for the warm reception and the opportunity to discuss collaborative strategies with the Sindh Assembly leadership.
The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to legislative excellence, inter-provincial unity, and the empowerment of youth as key drivers of positive change in Pakistan. The YPF delegation included board members, legislators, and secretariat members from the National Assembly.
