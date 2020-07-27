National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » District

Youth commits suicide in Shahdadpur

July 27, 2020

SHAHDADPUR:A 22-year-old youth committed suicide by taking a poisonous substance in Shahdadpur on Sunday.

It was reported that the youth, Qurban Rind, had taken poisonous substance over a domestic issue in Shaheed Pir Mohalla of the town. As a result, his condition turned critical.

He was being rushed to a Hyderabad hospital when he died on the way. A mourning atmosphere prevailed in the house due to the death of the youth. It may be noted that suicide incidents have risen across Sindh due to Covid-inducted crisis.

Related Posts

PPI_Banner