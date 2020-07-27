Youth commits suicide in Shahdadpur

July 27, 2020

SHAHDADPUR:A 22-year-old youth committed suicide by taking a poisonous substance in Shahdadpur on Sunday.

It was reported that the youth, Qurban Rind, had taken poisonous substance over a domestic issue in Shaheed Pir Mohalla of the town. As a result, his condition turned critical.

He was being rushed to a Hyderabad hospital when he died on the way. A mourning atmosphere prevailed in the house due to the death of the youth. It may be noted that suicide incidents have risen across Sindh due to Covid-inducted crisis.

