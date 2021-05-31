KHAIRPUR: Armed men shot dead a youth in Gambat town of district Khairpur Mirs on Monday.

According to police, unidentified armed men riding a motorcyclist opened fire on youth Sarfaraz Pathan on Station Road in Gambat. As a result, he suffered serious injuries and shifted to GIMS for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries. Later, the body was handed over to his heirs after an autopsy.

Police have lodged NC but did not follow the culprits. No arrested could be made till filing of this story.