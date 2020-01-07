Youth killed, another injured in Nowgam road mishap

January 7, 2020

Srinagar, January 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, one person died while another was injured in a road accident at Nowgam area of Srinagar outskirts on Tuesday morning. A car collided with a police vehicle at Nowgam bypass in Srinagar, resulting in death of one person Tehseen Nazir and injuries to another. Soon after the incident, a large number of people staged protest against the Indian police, saying the accident was the result of over-speeding of police vehicle. Indian police used brute forces on the protesters.

