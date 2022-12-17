Youth killed in mishap; bandit injured in encounter in Karachi

KARACHI: A youth was killed and a girl injured when a speeding vehicle hit a motorcycle near Punjab Chowrangi area of Karachi on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, a youth, aged 17 years, and a teenage girl was travelling on the bike which was hit by a car near Punjab Chowrangi area of the city. As a result, the youth died on the spot while the girl suffered injuries. The body and the injured were shifted to a local hospital.

In another incident, an encounter occurred between police and dacoits in Soormar Goth of Karachi in which a dacoit Faheem was injured. Police arrested the injured dacoit and claimed to have recovered a pistol and a motorcycle from his possession. However, his accomplices fled to unknown destination. The police shifted the bandit to a hospital for treatment.