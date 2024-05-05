Youth Killed in Punjab After Alleged Sacrilege Incident



Firozpur, A young man was beaten to death in Firozpur following accusations of sacrilege at a local gurdwara, in an incident that has sparked controversy and calls for a thorough investigation.





According to Kashmir Media Service, local police reported that Bakshish Singh, allegedly involved in the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib, was killed by a mob. His father, Lakhwinder Singh, stated that Bakshish had a history of mental illness and was under medical treatment at the time of the incident. The family has demanded that the authorities also pursue charges against those responsible for Bakshish’s death.

