A dispute during a cricket match in the suburban area of 50/2L, Okara, led to the death of a young man named Adnan. Acting on the notice of DPO Rashid Hidayat, the police arrested the main suspect, Abdul Rafay.
During the fight in the cricket match, the suspects used a cricket bat and stumps to strike Adnan on the head. Unable to withstand the severe injuries, Adnan died on the spot. The police from Sadar Okara station took swift action and arrested the main suspect.
DPO Rashid Hidayat has assured that the suspect will be punished according to the law. He further stated that those guilty of unjust killing do not deserve any leniency and justice will be served by fulfilling the requirements of the law.