KOTRI:A youth was killed and three others injured in a clash near Kotri on Thursday.

A 30-year-old man, Anwar Magsi, was killed while Ali Hyder, Nizam and Sher Mohammad sustained injured in firing during the clash in Dagi Farm area near Kotri.

The body and injured were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment, respectively. Police have started an investigation into the incident. Tense situation prevailed in the locality soon after the bloodshed.