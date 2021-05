QUETTA:A youth was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a truck on Sibbi Road near Phatak.

According to rescue sources, a collision between a motorcycle and a truck on Sibbi Road near Phatak killed Babal, 22, son of Habibullah, a resident of Mach.

He was shifted to Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta and later handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the victim’s house.