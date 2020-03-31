Youth succumbs to injuries in IOK today
Srinagar, March 31, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, a 28-year-old injured youth succumbed to his bullet injuries in a hospital in Srinagar, today. The youth was seriously injured after being shot at and critically injured by unidentified gunmen, last week, at Turigam in Kulgam district, and succumbed at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar. A doctor at the hospital told media that the injured youth succumbed to early morning today.
