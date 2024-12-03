Karachi: A delegation from the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) of Pakistan’s National Assembly, led by President Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, is set to visit the Provincial Assembly of Sindh from December 2 to December 4, 2024. The delegation aims to conduct a consultative session titled “Upholding Human Rights Through Effective Parliamentary Practices,” focusing on youth empowerment, parliamentary practices, and human rights.
According to National Assembly of Pakistan, this visit follows a recent trip to the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, where a similar YPF forum was established. The delegation will engage in discussions with the Speaker and Chief Minister of Sindh to strengthen inter-provincial parliamentary relations. The consultative session will be conducted in collaboration with the Shaoor Foundation for Education & Awareness and HumAhang For Rights.
The session will involve interactive group discussions and training led by Syed Shamoon Hashmi, Special Secretary for Special Initiatives of the National Assembly, and Muhammad Mushtaq, Advisor and Special Secretary for Legislation, along with representatives from the Shaoor Foundation. The training will focus on enhancing public speaking, communication, and social media skills, with an emphasis on using parliamentary tools to promote human rights and youth empowerment.
The consultative session aims to equip young legislators with skills to advocate for human rights, integrate them into legislative work, promote inclusivity, and address human rights violations in parliamentary sessions. This initiative is seen as crucial for advancing human rights and youth empowerment through effective parliamentary practices.
