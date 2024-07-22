Amaravati: In a shocking incident, Sheikh Rasheed, a young member of the YSR Congress Party’s youth wing, was murdered in a brutal attack on a busy road in Vinukonda town, Palnadu district, Andhra Pradesh.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the attack on the 25-year-old was recorded on camera, showing a TDP supporter severing Rasheed’s hands before delivering a fatal strike to his neck. The violence has stirred considerable alarm among the local populace and raised tensions in the area.
Eyewitness accounts detail the gruesome nature of the assault, which occurred in broad daylight, sparking widespread panic and fear among residents. In response to the killing, the Superintendent of Police, Kanchi Srinivasa Rao, has refuted claims that the murder was politically motivated.
However, the YSR Congress Party has issued statements on X (formerly Twitter), accusing a “TDP goon” of morphing into “an anthropomorphic monster” who carried out the deadly attack. The party’s description of the events highlights the severity of the injuries that led to Rasheed’s death while he was being treated in a hospital.
Following this incident, authorities in Vinukonda have intensified security measures, especially given the recent history of post-election violence between TDP and YSRCP supporters in the region.
