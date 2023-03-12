ZAB’ death anniversary: Large public meeting will be held: Khuhro

LARKANA: PPP Sindh President Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said Sunday that on the 44th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, a large public gathering will be held by the Party in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, which will be addressed by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari. Addressing party workers at his residence in Larkana, he said that on April 4, the commemoration function would be held at 9 pm after Iftar and claimed that millions of people would participate in it to pay homage to Shaheed Bhutto. In view of this, he added, a meeting of Larkana, Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad Divisions had been convened at the residence of Syed Khursheed Shah in Sukkur on Monday to ensure full public participation in the public meeting.

He said that the impression was being created that there were different measures of justice for those democratic leaders who gave the constitution and those who speak against the institutions of the country. He said that on the other hand, the courts were waiting for Imran Khan who have violated the constitution but the presidential reference sent by Asif Ali Zardari was still pending justice This double impression could also be eliminated by treating others and making decisions based on justice, Khuhro said. He further said that the federal government should eliminate the concerns of Sindh on the digital population census and the deficiencies in the population census should be corrected immediately while the real population of Sindh should be counted completely.

He said that the PPP had a clear position that the population census should be done on a de facto basis and counting all those present in the province, and why should there not be a child born at one hour and there should be a condition of CNIC and there must be a separate box for illegal foreigners in the form. He said that a separate room should be kept so that it could be known who is Pakistani and who is not Pakistani and by having a separate box, the data of illegal foreigners in Sindh can also be known because Sindh has serious concerns about unlawful foreigners.

He said that when ID card is mandatory for voting, then ID card should also be mandatory for population census and Sindh residents who do not have ID card should be counted on the ID card signature of any person in the family or house or B form data. He said that all the millions of people who have been displaced by the floods in Sindh should be counted with the help of NADRA data and the same census data should be shared with Sindh.

He further said that Imran Khan had disrespected the mandate of the people by dissolving the assemblies of Punjab and KPK prematurely with the intention of creating a crisis in the country. He said PPP was ready for the general elections but we wanted that assemblies and parliament should complete their five-year term after which elections might be held in the entire country and the party which achieves majority should form the government, he added.