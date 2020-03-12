Zahoor Butt again booked under PSA

March 12, 2020

Srinagar, March 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have slapped draconian law Public Safety Act for the third time in row against liberation activist, Zahoor Ahmed Butt. Zahoor Ahmed Butt is younger brother of prominent martyred Kashmiri leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt. Zahoor Butt was brought to the Kashmir Valley from Rajasthan jail in India on 12th February, this year, and was later lodged in Kupwara sub-jail. After slapping fresh PSA, the authorities shifted Zahoor Ahmed Butt to Keribal jail in Mattan area of Islamabad district.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts