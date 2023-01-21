Zaireen of Ajmer Sharif asked to reach Lahore on Monday instead of Sunday 

Islamabad, January 21, 2023 (PPI-OT):Ministry of Religious Affairs has asked Zaireen of Ajmer Sharif to reach Lahore at 10:00 am on Monday instead of Sunday. A spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs in a statement on Saturday stated that according to Indian officials, Pakistani Zaireen will be sent to Ajmer on Tuesday.

The spokesperson further stated that no information has so far been received from the Indian Embassy regarding the issuance of visas. Passports of Zaireen have not yet been received from the Indian embassy. The spokesperson said that the passports and visas will be handed over to Zaireen in Lahore on receipt. The spokesperson said the Zaireen can seek more information from Religious Affairs Zairat Desk’s phone number 9211670.

