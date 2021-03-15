Lahore, March 15, 2021 (PPI-OT): Zameen.com, Pakistan’s leading property portal, recently organized a three-day ‘Family Property Gala’ at Al-Rahim Villas in Multan. The fun-filled event featured mascot meet and greet, jumping castle, face painting, and a magic show for the kids. A large number of families attended the free-entry event under stringent SOPs.

Commenting on the occasion, Zameen.com’s Regional Sales Manager Rana Farrukh Nadeem stated that Zameen had organized recreational events prior to the Family Property Gala, adding that such gatherings enable people to spend quality time with their families.

‘(The) Family Property Gala at Al-Rahim Villas is a prime example of Zameen.com’s recognition of the common man’s interests. The event is treating our esteemed guests to excellent attractions in addition to presenting a wide range of investment opportunities to choose from. This occasion is a token of our appreciation for the citizens of Multan,’ he said.

Visitors lauded the efforts of Zameen.com for organizing the Family Property Gala at Al-Rahim Villas; saying that the event afforded them the opportunity to enjoy the spring season. Moreover, the Family Property Gala featured exclusive discount offers for investors who booked Al-Rahim Villas properties on the spot, while plot buyers received motorbikes, LED TVs, home appliances, and other gifts from Zameen.com.

For more information, contact:

Senior Manager Communications and PR

Zameen.com

42-A, Block XX,

Khayaban-e-Iqbal, Phase III,

DHA, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: (+92) 42 3835 4444

Cell: +92 (0) 336 450 8982

Email: shaista@zameen.com

The post Zameen.com organizes a ‘Family Property Gala’ at Al-Rahim Villas in Multan appeared first on Business News Pakistan.