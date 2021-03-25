Zameen Developments Awards Zameen Aurum’s Construction Contract to Sinaco Engineers

Lahore, March 25, 2021 (PPI-OT): Zameen Developments recently awarded the construction contract for Zameen Aurum to Sinaco Engineers Private Limited during a ceremony held at Zameen.com’s Head Office in Lahore. Zameen.com and Zameen Developments CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan, Zameen Developments Director Fahad Arif Khawaja, Sinaco Engineers CEO Haroon Siddique, and other officials concerned were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Mr Khan highlighted the commitment of Zameen Developments towards designing and executing quality residential high-rises such as Zameen Aurum. “For more than a decade, Zameen has been a name synonymous with revolutionary real estate initiatives for both local and overseas Pakistanis,” he said.

He noted that the last year was defined by the global coronavirus pandemic and that it was a time marred by challenges and unpredictability for businesses in all sectors across the world. “Despite these less than friendly conditions, throughout the year, Zameen remained firm to its commitment to create value for its customers, investors, and partners,” he said. Zameen Developments Director Fahad Arif Khawaja said that Zameen Aurum is a luxurious residential project situated in Gulberg III, Lahore.

“The project offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, along with single-storey and duplex penthouses. Apart from its ideal location amidst the city’s best educational, commercial, healthcare, and recreational facilities, Zameen Aurum comes equipped with its own high-quality amenities. These include basement parking, rooftop sitting area, spa and sauna, swimming pool, gymnasium and fitness suite, and more.

“Entirely designed and managed by Zameen’s in-house team of architects and engineers, Zameen Aurum guarantees a distinct and comprehensive lifestyle to its future residents. It also presents lucrative investment opportunities for both local and overseas investors,” he added.

Working as the development arm of Emerging Markets Property Group (EMPG) and building upon its credibility and transparency, Zameen Developments envisions bringing forth a sweeping change in the real estate development sector of Pakistan. With five on-ground projects worth PKR 36 billion+, 2,000+ happy customers, and a multidisciplinary team of 150+ professionals, it is well on course to become Pakistan’s largest vertical projects developer.

