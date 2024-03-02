Zardari, Achakzai submit nomination papers for Presidential election

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) nominated Pashtun­khwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai submitted their nomination papers for the Presidential election on Saturday.

Asif Ali Zardari, the joint candidate of PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Sunni Ittehad Council’s candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai are vying for the office of President. The Presidential election will be held on March 9.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on Monday. The President is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the Senate, National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies. Voting is held through a secret ballot.