President Asif Ali Zardari called for cooperation among nations to address challenges such as climate change, poverty and disinformation during the 5th Workshop for Leadership and Stability at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
The workshop hosted 64 participants from other countries and 32 participants from Pakistan representing business, diplomacy, government, think tanks, media and professional sectors.
Zardari noted that Pakistan serves as a gateway for countries in Central Asia through its Gwadar port. He invited partners to work together to build a future with connectivity and prosperity.
The President observed that the world faces challenges in economy, environment, security, disinformation and technology. He urged participants to choose dialogue over division, cooperation over conflict and hope over fear while turning workshop insights into practical solutions.
Zardari congratulated participants for completing the course and commended National Defence University for organizing the workshop. He emphasized that initiatives of this kind help shape perspectives on leadership, governance and stability. Earlier, the President received a briefing on the workshop’s aims and objectives, and the event provided a platform to share Pakistan’s perspective on issues and to foster dialogue.