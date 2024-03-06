Zenas BioPharma Appoints Patricia Allen to its Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zenas BioPharma, a global biopharmaceutical company committed to becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of inflammation and immunology-directed therapies, today announced the appointment of Patricia Allen to its Board of Directors, on which she also will serve as Chairperson of the Audit Committee. Ms. Allen joins the Zenas Board of Directors with over 20 years of experience leading finance, investor relations, business development, human resources, operations and IT at global public and private biotechnology companies.

“We are pleased to welcome Patty to our Board of Directors,” said Lonnie Moulder, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zenas BioPharma. “She has successfully led cross-organizational functions and served on the board of directors of both private and public global biotechnology companies. We look forward to Patty’s contributions to the next phase of Zenas’ growth as we advance our mission to develop and commercialize transformative immunology-based therapies for patients in need.”

“I look forward to collaborating with the experienced Zenas team and Board of Directors, who are building a leading of inflammation and immunology-focused global biopharmaceutical company through disciplined pipeline execution and business development,” said Ms. Allen. “This is an exciting time for Zenas as they seek to progress multiple programs through the clinic to ultimately improve the lives of those living with autoimmune diseases.”

Ms. Allen most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer at Vividion Therapeutics, from where she recently retired. While at Vividion, she co-led led fundraising and the company’s acquisition by Bayer AG, as the company grew and advanced multiple programs towards the clinic. She currently serves on the board of directors and as chair of the audit committee of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, SwanBio Therapeutics and Anokion, in addition to holding past board member and audit committee chair roles at Inversago Pharma and Yumanity Therapeutics.

Prior to Vividion, Ms. Allen was the Chief Financial Officer at Zafgen, Inc. (now Larimer Therapeutics). Earlier, she was Vice President of Finance and Treasurer, Principal Financial Officer of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Director of Finance at Alkermes, Inc.; and Auditor at Deloitte & Touche, LLP. She received a B.S. in Business Administration from Bryant College.

About Zenas BioPharma

Zenas BioPharma is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of inflammation and immunology-directed therapies for patients in need around the world. With clinical development capabilities and operations globally, Zenas is advancing a portfolio of potentially differentiated autoimmune therapeutics in areas of high unmet medical need. We leverage the experience and capabilities of our executive management team and our established networks throughout the biopharmaceutical industry as we seek to develop therapies that can improve the lives of those facing autoimmune and rare diseases. For more information about Zenas BioPharma, please visit www.zenasbio.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @ZenasBioPharma and LinkedIn.

