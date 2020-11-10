KARACHI:The Faculty of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences, Ziauddin University is holding its first multidisciplinary two-day international virtual conference “Diversity, Inclusion and Equity: Synergies and Challenges in the Wake of COVID-19” in collaboration with National Academy of Higher Education, Higher Education Commission, Islamabad on November 13th and 14th 2020.

The conference will be broadcasted live on Facebook. The purpose of this conference is to bring together the varied expertise and interests of academia and representatives of key sectors such as business, health and media at one platform in order to discuss, debate and dialogue on social issues that are particularly relevant in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The program includes keynote and plenary speakers, invited talks by luminaries from the USA, UK, Canada, Qatar, Costa Rica, Brazil, India and Pakistan. A wide range of topics will be covered in various formats including paper presentation, multidisciplinary plenary sessions, and panel discussions.