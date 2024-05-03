Zong 4G, D3C to ensure high-speed internet connectivity

Islamabad: Zong 4G, Pakistan’s top telecom operator, has joined hands with D3 Communications to eliminate the digital divide in Pakistan and empower the public through high-speed internet connectivity.

According to a statement issued today, D3 Communications stands at the forefront of the industry as a premier supplier of IT infrastructure and network deployment services, specializing in comprehensive support and implementation of voice, data, video, and wireless solutions. This joint effort will ensure the provision of dependable, high-speed, and secure internet connectivity throughout Pakistan, thereby fostering limitless opportunities for economic expansion, educational advancement, and social development.

This strategic partnership, named ‘Powered by Zong’ will ensure easy and seamless access to quality content. The acknowledgment of the importance of connectivity reflects a deep understanding of the contemporary landscape, where access to digital resources is increasingly vital for various aspects of life, from education to business and beyond.

Through this initiative Zong 4G aims at improving digital inclusion and bridging the gap for underserved communities. This involves ensuring that everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances, has equitable access to the digital tools and resources necessary to participate fully in today's interconnected world. Supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs in their online endeavors is essential for fostering economic growth and resilience within communities, and promoting a connected and informed society entails facilitating access to information and opportunities for all members of society.

Commenting on this, the official spokesperson for Zong 4G stated, “Zong 4G and D3 Communications’ collaboration is an integral step in bridging the digital divide in Pakistan. By prioritizing digital inclusion, supporting local businesses, and promoting connectivity and information access, we can create a more equitable and interconnected world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”