ZTBL Partners with Rozee for the Bank’s Recruitment Needs

Islamabad, January 11, 2022 (PPI-OT):An agreement was signed between Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and Rozee.pk for the bank’s recruitment facilitation in the presence of Muhammad Shahbaz Jameel, President/CEO – ZTBL, and S H Kazi, CEO – Rozee.pk.

Through this agreement, Rozee aims to aid in the HR aspect of the ZTBL transformation process using its market-leading recruitment solutions and methodology. ZTBL is the premier financial institution geared towards the development of the agriculture sector through the provision of financial services and technical know-how.

Rozee, Pakistan’s largest employment platform, shall be providing ZTBL with its expertise to find top talent through its honed industry and functional knowledge, exclusive network, and proven executive search and assessment process.

