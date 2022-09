Islamabad, September 09, 2022 (PPI-OT):President Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) Muhammad Shahbaz Jameel called on Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in Islamabad on Friday and presented a cheque worth fifty million rupees for flood victims.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post ZTBL President presents cheque to Finance Minister for flood victims appeared first on Official News Pakistan.