﻿15 terrorists killed in major counter-terrorism raids in Balochistan

Security forces have killed fifteen terrorists, described by the military as Indian-sponsored proxies, in two separate operations inside Balochistan province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed today.

In a statement, the ISPR detailed an intelligence-driven raid conducted in the Harnai District following reports of a terrorists presence. The military’s media wing reported that troops effectively engaged a hideout, resulting in a fierce firefight where twelve operatives, identified as belonging to “Fitna al Khwarij,” were killed.

A second security operation, also based on intelligence, was carried out in the Basima District. According to the ISPR, forces tracked and confronted individuals from a group referred to as “Fitna al Hindustan.” An intense exchange of fire involving mixed-calibre weapons led to the elimination of three more suspected terrorists.

A cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from the slain individuals. The ISPR stated that the deceased had been actively involved in numerous previous terrorist activities in the region.

The military has initiated sanitisation operations in the vicinity to locate and eliminate any other terrorists in the area?