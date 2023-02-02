8.5% population forced to live in temporary settlements: VC

Hyderabad: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said on Thursday that millions of people in Sindh have lost their roofs due to flood and rain. Currently, more than 8.5% of Pakistan’s population is forced to live in temporary huts and on footpaths. The percentage may increase alarmingly due to the rapidly growing population he said while addressing an awareness seminar regarding the housing scheme for University employees.

Mr Marri said that due to migration from different areas to cities and the economic crisis, it will be a big challenge for the common man to build his own house. “The dream of a private residential colony for SAU employees is 30 years old and we have to take the first step for this dream from today,” Vice Chancellor added.

Property Marketing CEO Aakash Santorai, who introduced the residential colony project on this occasion, said that due to the increasing population in the world, citizens of rich countries had started trying to live on Mars, at least we have to change our traditional attitude towards the housing sector. Currently the property investment sector in Pakistan is contributing 9.6% to the services sector and 5.6% to the country’s total GDP. “We have to make decisions today for the good of our future generations.” he added.