Govt notifies two-member team to probe Arshad Sharif’s killing

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday constituted a two-member team to investigate the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya on Sunday night.

Earlier, on Tuesday the Interior Ministry had announced a three-member team comprising one each official from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), however later the name of the ISI official was excluded from the list.

The team comprises FIA Director/DIG (Police) Athar Wahid and IB Deputy Director General Omar Shahid Hamid to probe the murder, whereas the name of Lt Col Saad Ahmed of ISI has been excluded without mentioning any reason in the notification.

According to the notification issued by the Interior Ministry on Wednesday, the team will travel to Kenya immediately and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan’s High Commission in Nairobi, Kenya will facilitate the visit of the committee members. It said the committee will present its report to the Interior Division.