News Ticker: Pakistan Paddle Federation Announces National RankingsMinister Seeks Action Against Plastic Pollution Threatening CoastlineIG Islamabad Reviews Eid al-Adha Preparations with Key OfficialsMQM Pakistan Condemns Attack on Workers; Press Conference CanceledPakistan vows to tackle climate change, control plastic pollution’Fitna Al Hind’ Has No Connection with the Baloch People or Balochistan: Chief Minister of BalochistanDirector University Poonch meets with President Azad KashmirPakistan marks World Environment Day 2025 with commitment to combat plastic pollutionCollective efforts needed to address environmental challenges: PresidentMotorway Police issues Eid travel advisory for safe and smooth journeysBilawal Seeks Global Support for Pakistan’s Peace Efforts Through DialoguePrime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Saudi Arabia with a high-level delegationMinister Tanveer Pledges Support for Small Farmers Amidst Economic ChallengesPakistan Not Only Won the War but Also Gained Support from Multiple Countries: Sardar MasoodPakistan’s 90% trade is managed through seaports: maritime ministerProvincial Push for Nutrition Reforms in Sindh Gains MomentumCDA launches comprehensive cleanliness drive for Eid-ul-Azha in IslamabadIslamabad admin finalizes Eid-ul-Azha sanitation plan, 200,000 biodegradable bags to be distributedRound-the-clock Work Accelerates Liaquatabad Dakkhana Flyover RehabilitationDPM Unveils Robust Plan for Export Growth, Local Industry ProtectionGarbage piles outside Civil Defense Office in F-8 Markaz: Traders frustrated, call for immediate action from CDA ChairmanBilawal has given robust rebuttal to India’s assertive maneuvers: MemonForeign diplomats, ministers, mayor to offer Eid prayers at Polo GroundKarachi Police Arrest 6 Armed Individuals in Clashes with RobbersKarachi Police Arrest 6 Armed Individuals in Clashes with RobbersSports are essential for discipline and physical development: Punjab University Vice ChancellorEID: Pakistan High Commission in UK to Close on July 6Flood Commission Gears Up to Tackle Upcoming Monsoon Season; Karachi to Receive Special AttentionGovt Sets Ambitious Goals for Revival of Sick Industrial UnitsPakistan Committed to Countering India’s Proxies Warfare: TararPakistani Envoy’s Visit to Russia Boosts Energy, Trade TiesThe largest Eid-ul-Adha prayer gathering in Karachi will be held at the historic Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground)US Embassy Islamabad marks United States’ Independence DayIGP Attends Funeral Prayer of Islamabad Police SIGovt, PPMA Vow to boost indigenous pharmaceutical productionClimate Change Biggest Threat to Pakistan, Tells SecretaryNational Police Academy delegation visits Safe City IslamabadDeath of Death Row Inmate in Sukkur Central Jail: Legal Proceedings CompletedMotorcycle Theft Debacle: Police Nab Notorious Gang, Recover 18 Stolen BikesDollar expensive in the currency market12 Outlaws Caught in Islamabad Police Crackdown; Drug SeizedGovernor Tessori Receives Sacred Gift from Saudi Hajj MinisterPakistan’s high-level parliamentary delegation concludes UN visit, spotlights Kashmir, respect for int’l law, and peace with responsibilityBiggest Eid-ul-Adha Prayer Congregation To Be Held at Polo GroundUrgent action sought to curb rampant plastic pollution in PakistanPakistan Urges Global Intervention as India Threatens Regional StabilityPakistan Railways to Integrate Gwadar to Boost Central Asian TradePhD scholars at IIUI showcase innovative digital portfolios on tech integration in educationMaritime Affairs Minister Inaugurates Ladies Cafe at KPTIndian-backed Khawarij are enemies of humanity, will end the scourge of terrorism: PM ShehbazJam Vows Support for Pharma Sector with New Export DeskSecurity forces neutralise 14 terrorists in North Waziristan IBOPakistan, ADB Seal $300M Loan Deal to Propel EconomyBilawal Urges UN Chief to Play Role in Mitigating Rising Pakistan-India TensionMaritime Minister Honours Female Matriculation Toppers at KPTPakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to deepen bilateral ties during high-level meeting in MoscowObstructing the supply of food, medicine, and water in Gaza is a war crime: Haji Hanif TayyabWho else is more vulnerable to aggression in today’s world than children, says Allama Sajid NaqviEstablishment of Monitoring Cell to Prevent Fertilizer Hoarding and Black MarketingFour encounters between law enforcement agencies and criminals in Karachi, 10 criminals arrestedEnergy prices should be reviewed, industries should be given economic relief: KCCIFBR’s new tax rules have confused traders: Salim Wali MuhammadPakistan Sports Board Launches EPortal to Boost Badminton RankingsPakistan Russia Relations Bolstered Amidst Indus Waters Treaty TensionsPresident convens NA sessionFrench Ambassador to UN Engages With Pakistan’s Delegation on South Asia TensionsPM Orders Prompt Completion of DiamerBhasha DamBilawal raises voice against suspension of Indus Waters Treaty by IndiaAKU Launches LEADS to Transform Education with MicroCredentialsHC, Canadian Secretary Plege Strengthening Bilateral TiesMaritime Minister Stresses Oil Spill Drills Role to Protect Sea LifeByelection in PP52 witnesses notable decline in voter turnoutFederal Health Minister Urges National Unity in Polio Eradication EffortsSindh Prioritizes Ongoing Development Projects in 202526 BudgetA passenger van traveling from Daki to Quetta was hijacked by unknown armed men in ZhobEngro Polymer Delegation Meets PM Aide, Raises Regulatory Duty IssuesPakistan, Azerbaijan Vow to Boost Energy CollaborationCurrency Exchange Rates Surge: USD and Euro Lead the Rise RecordsPakistan’s Energy Vision Unveiled at Baku Energy EventKSE Indices Surge as Trading Volume Hits New HighsHassan Nawaz and Haris break records in T20 Internationals, display brilliant batting skills RecordsPakistan Warns UN of India’s Treaty Violation Threatening Regional PeaceKP Judicial Academy Hosts Workshop on Refugee Law and Child Protection RecordsIndustries, Transportation Major Contributors to Air Pollution in Karachi: ReportSecurity forces kill seven India-backed terrorists in BalochistanPakistan Seeks OIC Support Against India’s Aggression in South AsiaIndia is avoiding negotiations on the Kashmir issue: Sardar Masood KhanPakistan Urges UN Security Council to Act Amid Rising Tensions with IndiaSeven Terrorists Eliminated in Balochistan OperationsA Severe Heatwave in Most Districts of Balochistan; Dust Storm Forecast for the Coastal BeltSP Swan Zone Khurram Ashraf Assumes ChargeImmediate Action by Sindh Police Following Escape of Prisoners from Malir JailMurad inaugurates Child Rehabilitation Centre, seeks representation in power companiesHolding of an Open Court in Khairpur Mirs on the Instructions of the Federal OmbudsmanOrganizational Meeting of MQM Pakistan, Announcement of Initiation of Development ProjectsSenate Committee Ramps Up Efforts Against Drug Menace in SchoolsPTCL Teams with DWP Technologies to Modernize Data Center InfrastructureCCP Imposes Rs375 Million in Fines on Fertilizer Firms for CollusionPakistan Delegation Calls on Foreign Minister of Syrian Arab RepublicEU, Pakistan Strengthen Ties Ahead of GSP+ Monitoring Mission