The All Sindh Inter-District Hockey Championship will commence from July 15 at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi. Teams from all districts of the province will participate. Trials for players to secure a spot in the Karachi hockey team will be held on Monday, July 7, at 3:30 PM, at Islahuddin Hockey Academy, North Nazimabad.
Khawaja Junaid Al Hassan, the head of the Karachi Hockey Association, has appealed to all eligible players to participate. Participants should report to association member Azmat Pasha by 3:00 PM.
A selection panel comprising Olympians Sameer Hussain, Kashif Jawad, Mohammad Anees, International Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Arshad Haider will assess the players. Selected players will also be awarded scholarships. The team management will be announced later.