Arrest warrant against Ishaq Dar cancelled

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Friday cancelled the arrest warrant issued against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in assets beyond means case.

Ishaq Dar along with his counsel – Qazi Misbah – appeared before the accountability court today, seeking cancellation of the arrest warrant issued in a corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). During the hearing, the finance minister’s counsel urged the court to cancel the confiscation order of his client’s property. Qazi Misbah noted that the arrest warrants were issued to ensure Ishaq Dar’s appearance in court.

Judge Muhammad Bashir asked if NAB had issued any warrants for Ishaq Dar. To which, the investigation officer replied in affirmative, saying that warrants were suspended. The accountability bureau decided not to oppose cancellation of Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrant. “The federal minister has now appeared before the court, we have no objection if warrants are cancelled,” the NAB prosecutor said.