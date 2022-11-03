Asad Umar says historic gathering will take place in Islamabad

Islamabad:PTI leader Asad Umar claimed that a ‘historic gathering’ would take place in Islamabad on November 11. His statement came after reviewing party arrangement’s in different cities.

Asad said that he reviewed the long march preparations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Sargodha divisions in the last three days. Caravan from Sindh will also join the long march in Wazirabad. On other hand, local administration of the Federal capital sought an affidavit from the PTI for assurances over different conditions set by the government against permission to hold a rally in Islamabad.

The latest reports said that the government authorities in the federal capital set 39 different conditions for the PTI to meet to get permission for protest in Islamabad. They said that Imran Khan, the PTI Chairman, was asked to sign and submit affidavit for peaceful protest in Islamabad.