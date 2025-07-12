Bitget Launchpool to List Chainbase (C) with 2.75M in Token Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange, and Web3 company has announced the listing of Chainbase (C) in the Innovation and AI Zone, for spot trading. Besides being available for spot trading, Bitget will launch an exclusive Launchpool rewards campaign with up to 2,750,000 C up for grabs. Chainbase is an omnichain data network.

Spot trading for Chainbase (C) will begin on 14 July 2025 at 12:00 (UTC) under the C/USDT trading pair. Withdrawals will be available starting 15 July 2025 at 13:00 (UTC).

To celebrate the listing, Bitget will launch a Launchpool campaign offering 2,750,000 C in total rewards. Eligible users can participate by locking either BGB or C tokens during the event, which runs from 14 July 2025 at 12:00 to 16 July 2025 at 12:00 (UTC). In the BGB pool, users can lock between 5 and 50,000 BGB, with maximum limits determined by their VIP tier, for a chance to earn a share of 2,500,000 C. In the C pool, participants can lock between 30 and 2,778,000 C to receive a portion of 250,000 C in rewards.

Chainbase is building a decentralized interoperability layer to streamline how blockchain data is accessed and used across multiple chains. At the heart of its vision is the development of the “Crypto World Model”, an AI-powered system designed to unify on-chain and off-chain data into a single, usable layer. This model acts as a bridge, allowing developers and applications to pull standardized, real-time data from across the crypto ecosystem without needing to manage fragmented sources or infrastructure complexity.

By delivering a consistent and intelligent data experience, Chainbase enables a wide range of use cases—from DeFi analytics and smart contract automation to decentralized social platforms and advanced AI systems. Its omnichain network and Crypto World Model are designed to translate raw blockchain activity into structured insights, laying the foundation for a smarter, more connected Web3.

