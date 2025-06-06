June 6, 2025
June 6, 2025
VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is drawing attention to its affiliate program as a streamlined path for creators, educators, and crypto communities to turn engagement into earnings. Built on the spirit of Web3, the program dishes out generous commissions, layered rewards, and handy tools to help partners grow their clout—and their crypto. Supporting everyone, from solo content creators to large-scale Web3 communities, the affiliate program offers a smart, scalable model for monetizing crypto influence.

Affiliates can earn up to 50% commission on trading fees from referred users, with extra bonuses available for milestones and high-performing partners. The program is built to scale, whether for individual content creators or larger crypto-focused communities. Real-time tracking, dedicated support, and marketing resources give affiliates tools to expand their reach and monetize effectively.

In a first for centralized exchanges, Bitget launched an on-chain affiliate program in 2025—ushering in a new level of transparency and control. The system leverages on-chain data to verify referrals and track payouts, eliminating guesswork and giving partners greater confidence in their earnings. Affiliates can monitor everything from wallet engagement to payouts in real time, all powered by smart contracts.

The affiliate program aligns with Bitget’s broader ecosystem, which includes copy trading, high-liquidity markets, advanced API integrations, and localized support. This makes it easier for partners to tailor campaigns, engage their audiences, and grow with the platform.

“The creator economy in crypto is growing fast, but monetization hasn’t always kept pace,” said Vugar Usi Zade, COO at Bitget. “By bringing affiliate rewards on-chain and designing tools for creators of all sizes, Bitget is turning influence into a real, scalable revenue stream, with no smoke and mirrors.”

With top-tier rewards, transparent tracking, and on-chain infrastructure, Bitget’s affiliate program offers a fresh take on crypto monetization. Built for those who drive conversations, shape communities, and grow the space from the ground up.

For more information, visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin priceEthereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is drawing attention to its affiliate program as a streamlined path for creators, educators, and crypto communities to turn engagement into earnings. Built on the spirit of Web3, the program dishes out generous commissions, layered rewards, and handy tools to help partners grow their clout—and their crypto. Supporting everyone, from solo content creators to large-scale Web3 communities, the affiliate program offers a smart, scalable model for monetizing crypto influence.

Affiliates can earn up to 50% commission on trading fees from referred users, with extra bonuses available for milestones and high-performing partners. The program is built to scale, whether for individual content creators or larger crypto-focused communities. Real-time tracking, dedicated support, and marketing resources give affiliates tools to expand their reach and monetize effectively.

In a first for centralized exchanges, Bitget launched an on-chain affiliate program in 2025—ushering in a new level of transparency and control. The system leverages on-chain data to verify referrals and track payouts, eliminating guesswork and giving partners greater confidence in their earnings. Affiliates can monitor everything from wallet engagement to payouts in real time, all powered by smart contracts.

The affiliate program aligns with Bitget’s broader ecosystem, which includes copy trading, high-liquidity markets, advanced API integrations, and localized support. This makes it easier for partners to tailor campaigns, engage their audiences, and grow with the platform.

“The creator economy in crypto is growing fast, but monetization hasn’t always kept pace,” said Vugar Usi Zade, COO at Bitget. “By bringing affiliate rewards on-chain and designing tools for creators of all sizes, Bitget is turning influence into a real, scalable revenue stream, with no smoke and mirrors.”

With top-tier rewards, transparent tracking, and on-chain infrastructure, Bitget’s affiliate program offers a fresh take on crypto monetization. Built for those who drive conversations, shape communities, and grow the space from the ground up.

For more information, visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin priceEthereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

