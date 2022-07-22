Board of directors meeting Rescheduled of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation

Karachi, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on July 25, 2022 at Karachi, to consider the matters other than financial results.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from July 23, 2022 to July 25, 2022.

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation is a company established in Pakistan. It was established under the provisions of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Ordinance, 1979 and is principally engaged in the business of shipping, including charter of vessels, transportation of cargo and other related services and providing commercial, technical, administrative, financial and other services to third parties in relation to the business of shipping. It is also engaged in renting out its properties to tenants under lease arrangements. The stocks of the corporation are quoted on the Karachi and Lahore Stock Exchanges of Pakistan. The registered office of the corporation is situated at Karachi.

The symbol “PNSC” is being used by the stock exchange for the shares of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation.