Arqit and SoftIron Partner to sell more secure data center deployments

LONDON, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) (Arqit), a leader in quantum-safe encryption, and SoftIron, the worldwide leader in true private cloud infrastructure announce a partnership to enable customers to make a seamless migration to quantum safe cloud tasks, with a priority focus on the defense sector. Arqit’s quantum-safe products will be available as part of the SoftIron Partner Marketplace alongside other industry-leading solutions.

SoftIron has integrated Arqit’s Symmetic Key Agreement Platform (SKA-Platform ) into HyperCloud, SoftIron’s ready-to-run true private cloud experience, deployed on-premises or on the battlefield. This brings the security of symmetric encryption across data center and edge compute environments without the need for additional infrastructure. It ensures customers win from optimal security, pace of deployment, performance, scalability and sovereignty.

The technology represents a strongly complementary offering and both companies will leverage their existing industry partnerships and defense customers.

“We are delighted to partner with SoftIron to bring Symmetric Key Agreement to the deployable cloud. The combination offers customers huge advantage in rapid and secure deployment of SoftIron’s impressive capability, compatible with the requirements of standards laid down for National Security Systems, and great synergy in our customer bases,” said David Williams, Chairman and CEO of Arqit Limited.

“We are excited to have Arqit join the SoftIron+Co Partner Program as a Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) that will enable all of Arqit’s best-in-class encryption solutions to our customers,” said Phil Straw, CEO of SoftIron. “By integrating Arqit’s SKA-Platform with our true private cloud solutions, we are empowering organizations to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats and ensure the integrity and confidentiality of their data in rapid on-premises and battlefield deployments. Complying with the new standards laid down for National Security Systems in using symmetric encryption but in a manner that is flexible and fast gives us an important edge.”

About SoftIron:

SoftIron is a Silicon Valley-based worldwide leader in true private cloud infrastructure. HyperCloud by SoftIron allows organizations to build a true private cloud on-premises that deploys, manages and consumes like public cloud. HyperCloud provides the elasticity of cloud in a solution that is fast and simple to deploy, driving extreme agility. HyperCloud delivers the benefits of AWS Outposts or Azure Stack HCI but in a cloud-neutral solution. Learn more at www.softiron.com

About Arqit

Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) (Arqit) supplies a unique encryption software service which makes the communications links of any networked device, cloud machine or data at rest secure against both current and future forms of attack on encryption – even from a quantum computer. Compatible with NSA CSfC Components and meeting the demands of NSA CSfC Symmetric Key Management Requirements Annexe 1.2. and RFC 8784, Arqit’s Symmetric Key Agreement Platform uses a lightweight software agent that allows end point devices to create encryption keys locally in partnership with any number of other devices. The keys are computationally secure and facilitate Zero Trust Network Access. It can create limitless volumes of keys with any group size and refresh rate and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The agent is lightweight and will thus run on the smallest of end point devices. The product sits within a growing portfolio of granted patents. It also works in a standards compliant manner which does not oblige customers to make a disruptive rip and replace of their technology. Arqit is winner of two GSMA Global Mobile Awards, The Best Mobile Security Solution and The CTO Choice Award for Outstanding Mobile Technology, at Mobile World Congress 2024, recognised for groundbreaking innovation at the 2023 Institution of Engineering and Technology Awards and winner of the National Cyber Awards’ Innovation in Cyber Award and the Cyber Security Awards’ Cyber Security Software Company of the Year Award. Arqit is ISO 27001 Standard certified. www.arqit.uk

