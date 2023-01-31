Cheap flour being ensured at sale points: DC Toba Tek Singh

Toba Tek Singh: Deputy Commissioner Toba Tek Singh Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad has said that cheap flour availability is being ensured at sale points and shops in Toba Tek Singh district. He said that effective measures have been taken at all levels to ensure supply of cheap flour across the district, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Toba Tek Singh Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad said that according to the government daily wheat quota for flour mills, 8,100 bags were being supplied to 315 shops and 12,500 bags to 16 trucking points throughout the district while the flour was abundantly available. He said that instructions had been issued to administrative officers to ensure supply and availability of flour. The DC said, “Indiscriminate action will be taken against the elements involved in wheat and flour smuggling, as we are taking every measure to supply cheap flour to the people as relief.

He said that there was ample stock of wheat to meet the needs of the district. In the light of the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, District Food Controller Waqar Yusuf visited various sale points of the city and checked the record of subsidized flour.