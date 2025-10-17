A panel of global experts today issued a stark declaration that nurturing the next generation is a collective societal responsibility, not a private task for parents alone, as a major international conference opened today to address the profound challenges facing modern childhood.
The 13th International Conference on ‘Raising Children in Our Times,’ hosted by the Aga Khan University’s Institute for Educational Development (IED), began with Chief Guest Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Sindh”s Minister for Education, labeling the proper upbringing of children as the “fundamental challenge of our era.” He argued that the future is forged not in legislative halls or factories, but within the “nurturing, protected, and enlightened spaces we create for our children today.”
Emphasizing his personal conviction, Minister Shah stated, ‘I have always supported the notion that it takes a village to raise a child.’ He stressed that in these complex times, every individual shares the duty of guiding youth. He advocated for children to remain connected to their cultural heritage while embracing technology and change, adding that empowering “enlightened teachers” through professionalization, such as the new teaching license in Sindh, is essential to this mission.
This sentiment was reinforced by Dr. Farid Panjwani, Dean of IED, who challenged the conventional view. ‘We often put the onus of raising kids solely on parents, as if it was a private and individualistic responsibility,” he said, posing a critical question: “Where is the responsibility of the media, corporations and the state?’ The conference dialogues aim to reclaim the idea that child-rearing is a social act, grappling with the ethical weight of this task amid global inequality, digital saturation, and climate anxiety.
The opening day featured a thought-provoking panel on ‘Raising Resilient Learners in a Digital and Divided World,’ with specialists like Haroon Yasin, CEO of Taleemabad, and Bronwen McGrath of the Aga Khan Foundation, exploring methods to foster resilience and critical thinking. Another session, ‘Beyond Survival: Shaping Safe and Supportive Spaces for the Modern Child,’ addressed disability inclusion with contributions from Omair Ahmed, CEO of NOWPDP, and other distinguished education and health experts.
Looking forward, the conference plans to transition from philosophical discussion to practical application, aiming to develop “tangible pathways” and a blueprint for action. Upcoming sessions will delve into innovative models for Early Childhood Education, the economic divide, navigating technology and AI, and the critical importance of safeguarding mental health.
Ultimately, the event seeks to champion the urgent necessity for inclusion and to reimagine the core skills required for a lifetime of adaptive learning, underscoring the vital role of the arts, humanities, and imagination in shaping a well-rounded future generation.