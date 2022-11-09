COAS lauds restoration of peace in KP and merged districts

RAWALPINDIN: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has lauded the monumental efforts of Peshawar Corps in establishing peace and stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s merged districts.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Peshawar on Wednesday. On arrival at Corps Headquarters, the COAS laid floral wreath at Shuhada monument, said a statement issued by the ISPR Wednesday. Later, the COAS addressed officers and men of Peshawar Corps. The COAS appreciated the formation for monumental efforts in achieving peace and stability.

“We owe it to the sacrifices of our Shuhada for providing secure and enabling environment for socio-economic development in the newly-merged districts in particular and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in general,” the COAS said. He urged the troops: “Always stay focused on your professional duties in the service of nation.” Earlier, on arrival at the Corps Headquarters, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat, Commander Peshawar Corps.