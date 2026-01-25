Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari today strongly condemned the suicide attack in Dera Ismail Khan, demanding that the culprits involved be immediately brought to justice and all injured citizens be provided better medical treatment.
In his statement, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of innocent civilians in the blast.
He expressed heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones in terrorism.
The PPP Chairman reiterated the commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the security forces until the complete elimination of terrorists.