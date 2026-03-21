﻿Contrasting weather conditions across the country, dry in some areas, risk of rain and hailstorm with thunderstorms in others

According to the latest forecast from the Meteorological Department, most parts of the country are expected to remain dry, however, severe weather with hailstorms, strong winds, and thunderstorms is expected in some areas of Balochistan.

The forecast issued today indicates that rain with strong winds and thunderstorms is also expected in upper Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and southern Punjab during the evening and night hours.

This situation contrasts with the broader national forecast, where the Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather for most parts of the country.

Significant differences were observed in temperatures recorded in major urban centers this morning. Karachi was the warmest with a temperature of 23 degrees Celsius, followed by Lahore at 17 degrees. In other cities, Peshawar recorded 13, Quetta 12, Islamabad 11, Muzaffarabad 10, Gilgit 6, and Murree 4 degrees Celsius.

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla.

In the morning, the temperature in the region was 16 degrees Celsius in Jammu and 5 degrees Celsius in Srinagar. Leh recorded a temperature of minus two, while Pulwama and Baramulla recorded 4, and Shopian 3 degrees Celsius.