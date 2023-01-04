Couple suffocates to death in Wazirabad; two killed in accident

Wazirabad: A couple was asphyxiated while sleeping without turning off the geyser in Muhammad Nagar area of Wazirabad on Wednesday. The police and rescue officials reached the spot and investigated the matter. It was learnt that the couple, Muhammad Azam and Fehmida, fell asleep without tuning off the geyser and they died due to suffocation caused by gas leakage.

Meanwhile, two people died and three were injured as a trailer, mini-Mazda and a bus collided with each other on the National Highway in Okara due to poor visibility caused by thick layer of fog on Wednesday morning. Three ambulances and rescue vehicles of Rescue 1122 immediately reached the accident site after receiving information.

According to rescue officials, the collision left two people dead on the spot while three people suffered injuries. The rescue teams provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to DHQ City Hospital for further treatment. One of the deceased was identified as Khanke Pattoki resident Muhammad Kashif s/o Ashraf while the other, who was about 30-years-old, could not be identified. The rescue teams also removed the dead bodies of the deceased to DHQ City Hospital after completing legal formalities.