CTD, police claim killing four terrorists near DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police on Tuesday claimed to have killed four alleged terrorists in Dera town area of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan).

According to police, a joint operation was conducted with CTD in Dera town area of DI Khan. One terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with the Police and CTD personnel while the other three terrorists were killed in the explosion during the operation.

According to police spokesperson the exchange of fire took place in the muddy area of DI Khan. Explosives, arms, and ammunition were seized from the possession of the killed alleged terrorists.