Dar announces power tariff for exporters at Rs19.99 per unit

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Thursday announced an electricity fixed rate for the export sector of the textile industry at Rs19.99 per unit.

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Patron in Chief Gohar Ejaz today held a successful meeting with Dar to fix the electricity price for the industry. APTMA Patron in Chief Gohar Ejaz headed the delegation of the textile sector and succeeded to settle the issues related to the textile sector.

After the negotiations with the APTMA delegations, Ishaq Dar held a joint press conference with Gohar Ejaz and other textile industry representatives. Addressing the media, Dar said he did not use strict action yet but the dollar has started becoming down against the valuation of the Pak rupee. He confirmed that the actual value of the dollar against the Pakistani rupee is under Rs200. He said the nation is benefiting from the rise of the value of the rupee against the dollar.

The finance minister said his government will provide electricity at a fixed rate of Rs19.99 to the exporters to boost Pakistani exports and problems of the local textile industry. Dar also announced that in the head of the electricity rates, his government will give a subsidy to the exporters from 90 billion to 100 billion in one year.

Regarding giving a subsidy to the exporters, Dar said he had given a subsidy as he has funds and has also no need to ask anyone in this regard. Dar said exports increased by 12.7% in 2017. He said the currency exchange rate cannot leave open, adding that India and Britain have also intervened in the currency market. The finance minister said about Rs2,600 billion in debts of Pakistan have been reduced.

Talking about Imran Khan’s expected long march, Ishaq Dar said the PTI chairman has also fulfilled his wish of a 126-day long sit-in in Islamabad in the past but now, the law will take its course if he does so again.